Whippets outslug Skyline in Class 2 semis

O’FALLON, Mo–The Missouri high school state baseball championships continued Thursday with semifinal action in Class 2.

First up the completion of the suspended game between Skyline and Ellington.

It was 2-1 Ellington in the fourth when Cameron Brewer shoots this rocket to right, over the boards and gone, a three run homer, it’s 5-one Whippets.

In the fifth, Carson McNail grounds this to third, bad throw to first, the error allows Tucker Dement to score 6-1.

Then Will Copeland follows with a single to short right, it drops in, McNail scores it’s 7-1.

And Ellington beats Skyline 11-6. 

