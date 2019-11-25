“We’ve done everything great in this program except win:” Stec

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football season came to an end Saturday night with Indiana State beating the Bears 51-24.

In our Bear Nation report, the loss ended Missouri State’s season at 1-10.

Dave Steckel’s Bears lost their last seven games.

In his five year career, Sec is 13-42.

2019 marked the first time since 1986 that Missouri State has failed to win a home game.

Stec still has two more years left on his contract, and Missouri State has not said anything about his future.

Stec did have this to say about the season and his future after the loss Saturday.

“There’s a lot of things that need to be changed around here. Some of it starts with me. And there’s a bigger picture out there. There’s a big difference between knowledge and wisdom and understanding. And I got the knowledge of what’s going on. And I have to have the wisdom to change things around here. Right now it’s about the seniors and how I did a poor job of coaching them. Those kids have given so much to this program. They’ve done everything we’ve asked. And we’ve done everything great in this program except win. And we have to figure out how to flip the coin to win,” said Stec.