MARSHFIELD, Mo– Girls high school playoff basketball Tuesday night, Class 5 District 5, Marshfield hosting West Plains.

And the Zizzers perimeter shot is off the mark, but Olivia Lawson gets the board and the basket, 12-6 West Plains.

Marshfield hanging tough, Abby McBride slashes to the rack, it’s a four point deficit.

West Plains was too strong, inside to Ashton Judd for the hoop, it’s 18-10 Zizzers.

Then the three pointers started to fall, Zoey Williams with the triple, and West Plains advances to the district championship game with a 66-42 victory.