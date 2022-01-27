ROGERSVILLE, Mo–Girls high school basketball Thursday night, the second ranked team in Class 5 West Plains at Rogersville.

We pick up the action in the third quarter, Zizzers up big.

The look down low to Allyssa Joyner for the hoop it’s 43-20 West Plains.

Then the Zizzers go inside to Joyner again, this time she kicks it out to Kaylea Dixon for the three pointer, its 48-20.

Rogersville’s Ali Icenhower with the three pointer, but the Wildcats were still down by 28 points.

Later West Plains going inside to Ashton Judd for the hoop and the harm, she finished with 33 points.

And number two West Plains goes to 16-2 with a 62-28 victory.