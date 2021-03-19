West Plains’ rally falls short in title game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — West Plains girls basketball battled back from double-digits down to within one possession, but couldn’t finish it off as Whitfield won the Class 5 State Championship 50-34.

Ashton Judd led the Lady Zizzers with 14 points in the defeat.

West Plains finishes the season with a 28-4 record.

“I didn’t know how this year would go because we lost a lot of seniors last year and we’re very young with just two coming back,” Lady Zizzers Head Coach Scott Womack said. “They just kept fighting. They were relentless. They grew up. Just really proud of my seniors and what all of them have accomplished. Hopefully those underclassmen learn from those seniors and carry it forward.”