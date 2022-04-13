WEST PLAINS, Mo–Wednesday was another national letter of intent signing day.

It was the late signing for seniors picking colleges for basketball.

And Mizzou womens coach Robin Pingeton landed West Plains guard Ashton Judd.

Judd led her Lady Zizzers to the Class 5 girls state championship this winter and won the Class 5 player of the year award.

She will join fellow Ozarks area star Hayley Frank on the Lady Tigers.

West Plains was 27-4 this season, and Judd averaged 26 points, 11 rebounds and three assists per game.

Judd said she wanted to stay close to home and play in her home state.

She said she loves the players on the team, but most importantly was the coaching staff in Columbia.

Pingeton says she loves Judd’s style of play saying she’s a fierce competitor and can impact the game in so many different ways.