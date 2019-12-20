Breaking News
West Plains edges Ozark stays perfect on season

OZARK, Mo–Girls high school basketball Thursday night, 6-1 Ozark hosting 6-0 West Plains.

And defense early in this one for the Tigers, Ozark jars the ball loose, they finally get the ball, Madi Braden backs it out, passes to Katie Mayes for the 15 footer, it’s a one point game.

West Plains Cass Cunningham with the nice bounce pass to Mackenzie Brunson for the hoop, it’s 6-5 Zizzers.

More Ozark, the no-look pass to Olivia Hanks who knocks down the three pointer, we’re tied again at eight.

West Plains stays perfect winning a tight one 49-45, Kenzie Brunson led the Zizzers with 14 points.

