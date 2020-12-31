West Plains edges Nixa for White Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In the White division of the Pink & White tournament, Nixa and West Plains battled for the championship.

Nixa was looking for its fourth title, West Plains it’s third.

And the Zizzers get going, Mackenzie Brunson with the baseline jumper, it’s a 4-nothing start.

Nixa with its trademark full court scramble defense, Rhianna Gibbons with the steal and the layup and the foul, the Lady Eagles in front 6-4.

But West Plains was too strong underneath, the three point is too strong, but Ashton Judd is there for the board and the bucket to make it a two point game.

Then Judd takes it into the paint and swishes the ten foot jumper.

And West Plains wins the White championship 61-58.