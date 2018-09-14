West Plains Defense Playing with Flair

WEST PLAINS, Mo. - When you watch the West Plains defense, you'll notice the hair on the Zizzers hasn't seen a pair of scissors in years.

"We've got a different look and a different attitude," head coach Steve Ary said. "It's a little rough around the edges, and that's the way we like it."

They're long-locked, they shed blocks and opponents get stopped. It's sports entertainment. Between plays at practice, one defender calls out, "Gimme two claps and a Ric Flair!" Teammates respond appropriately with the wrestling legend's signature "WOO!"

Senior linebacker Ian Ary says an assistant coach took a look at his long blonde locks and compared him to the "Nature Boy."

"I've got hair kind of like Ric Flair," he said. "I don't know. I just say 'woo' a

With inspiration from the WWE Hall of Famer, the Zizzers are stylin' and profilin'. They've allowed 7 points through three games.

For Ian Ary, this senior season is all about family.

"It's actually really cool because I play with my cousin Beau and my dad's my coach," he said. "It's just a bond that no one else has."

His cousin Beau Ary, a fellow senior, joined the football team before his sophomore year. "[Ian's] taught me to be more athletic and work harder in the weight room," Beau Ary said. "We've worked harder than anyone else. We've put our heart and mind into everything this year."

Head coach Steve Ary has looked forward to this season since arriving in West Plains six years ago.

"We're talented, I've got my kid, I've got my nephew. My family's in the bleachers every Friday night, my mom and my brothers," he said. "It's kind of a family thing - not just a football thing, but a family thing."

If the Zizzers continue to dominate the way they have, they'll be looking at a conference title a state title and their school's first state title.