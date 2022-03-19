SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In a rematch of last season’s state championship, West Plains got its revenge.

The Lady Zizzers beat Whitfield 50-37 in the class 5 state championship game at JQH Arena in Springfield on Saturday.

Ashton Judd scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Lady Zizzers in the final game of her career.

“Going into the game we had all the motivation that we needed,” Judd said. “We lost in the same game last year to the same team. Personally, this will be the last time I play in this jersey and with all of my teammates and Coach Womack. I think we were prepared going into it, we just needed to execute. I think we did a really good job of doing that.”

The game was tied at 27 in the third before the Lady Zizzers went on their run to push it out of reach.

It’s the second state championship in program history (1998), both under Scott Womack’s guidance.