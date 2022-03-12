BOLIVAR, Mo. — The West Plains Lady Zizzers have earned another shot at a state championship.

The Lady Zizzers beat Carl Junction 55-46 on Saturday afternoon in the class 5 quarterfinals at SBU.

The win puts West Plains back in the final four for the second straight season.

Last year, the Lady Zizzers made it to the championship game, but couldn’t get the win.

Ashton Judd finished Saturday’s game with 27 points to lead West Plains in scoring.

Next up, the Lady Zizzers will play Smithville in the state semifinals on Friday at noon.