SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The other Class 2 semifinal featured 19-6 Ava against 23-3 West County out of Park Hills.

And this was a pitchers duel all afternoon.

Bottom of the second, Ava’s freshman pitcher Hunter Strunk gets a strikeout here.

Top of the fourth, West County’s Gracie Wright gets a strikeout here.

It was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth, two on for the Bulldogs and Grace Barton singles to center, that scores Morgan Simily from second, 1-0 West County.

Gracie Wright threw a shutout, and West County wins 2-0 and will play Mt. Vernon for the Class 2 championship Tuesday.