Wendler 3 shots back at class 2 state tournament

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Golfers were battling more than just the courses as the boys’ state tournament started on Monday.

In Bolivar at Silo Ridge, which is hosting the class 2 state tournament, play was delayed 90 minutes to accommodate for better weather.

Still, golfers were pushing through gusty winds and pockets of showers through much of their front-9.

Mt. Vernon’s Curtis Wendler scored two birdies during his round on Monday, and finishing with a 5-over round and in fifth place.

Wendler’s teammate Gabriel Golliver battled through a rough start to the tournament, earning a birdie on 15. He is also square in the top-20 with a 14-over first round.

El Dorado Springs’ Devun Salazar scored a 17-over first round, which also places him in the top-20.

After shooting a 43 on the front-9, Pierce City golfer Ashton Medlin hit a tough stretch on the back-9. Medlin shooting 21-over par after his first round.

Tournament play is scheduled to conclude at all levels on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets