Wendler 3 shots back at class 2 state tournament

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Golfers were battling more than just the courses as the boys’ state tournament started on Monday.

In Bolivar at Silo Ridge, which is hosting the class 2 state tournament, play was delayed 90 minutes to accommodate for better weather.

Still, golfers were pushing through gusty winds and pockets of showers through much of their front-9.

Mt. Vernon’s Curtis Wendler scored two birdies during his round on Monday, and finishing with a 5-over round and in fifth place.

Wendler’s teammate Gabriel Golliver battled through a rough start to the tournament, earning a birdie on 15. He is also square in the top-20 with a 14-over first round.

El Dorado Springs’ Devun Salazar scored a 17-over first round, which also places him in the top-20.

After shooting a 43 on the front-9, Pierce City golfer Ashton Medlin hit a tough stretch on the back-9. Medlin shooting 21-over par after his first round.

Tournament play is scheduled to conclude at all levels on Tuesday.