Webster Groves knocks off Lady Chiefs in semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A late-game surge that left the Lady Chiefs shocked.

Webster Groves outscored Kickapoo 24-9 in the fourth quarter en route to a 65-60 semifinal win on Friday night at the Hammons Student Center.

Kickapoo (28-2) led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter and entered the fourth with a 10 point lead.

Webster Groves () took its first lead in the fourth following a Jenna Clark three-pointer. Clark would make another on the next trip down the court and the Statesmen wouldn’t relinquish the lead.

Indya Green led the Lady Chiefs with 23 points Ysabella Fontleroy scoirng 17 and Kaya Goldsby scoring 13.

The Statesmen were led by Ellie Paloucek, who scored a game-high 29 points with 18 coming in the second half.

The Lady Chiefs will play in the third-place game on Saturday at noon against Staley.