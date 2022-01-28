Thayer, Mo. — For the past 22 years Billy Webber has been a voice on the sideline for Thayer football.

Next fall there will be a new voice on the sideline.

Webber is retiring at the end of the school year, the school announced on Twitter on Friday.

Webber has led the Bobcats to a 173-95 record in his career.

He has also helped Thayer claim seven straight district titles and reach the state semifinals in each of the past two seasons.

The school announced that Briar Hancock, an assistant on the staff, will take over the program as its next head football coach for the fall.