Webb City slips past Rogersville in Sectionals

NIXA, Mo–The Connecticut High School activities orgainzation cancelled its high school boys and girls basketball state championships because of fears of the corona virus.

The Missouri high school state championships are still going on.

They’ll start Thursday at Missouri State.

Tuesday night was Sectional play in Class 4, Rogersville facing Webb City in Nixa.

And Rogersville’s Cade Blevins spins to the elbow and hits the jumper, it was a one point game.

Webb City is up and looking to build a lead, Tanner Rogers on the wing splashes the three, Webb City up 6-3.

Rogersville would make a run, the pass back out to Cade Blevins who hits from three, the Wildcats are up 9-6.

Blevins tries it again from the perimeter, but it’s short, but Josh Linehan is there to grab the rebound and get the basket, Rogersville 11-6.

But Webb City would edge the Wildcats 58-57.

In another Class 4 sectional, Rolla loses to Helias 51-37.