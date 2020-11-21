Webb City runs past Lebanon in state quarterfinals

WEBB CITY, Mo–It’s been a high school football season like no other.

And despite playing through the global Covid-19 pandemic, the teams have reached the quarterfinals.

Friday night in Webb City, the Lebanon Yellowjackets were looking to upset the perennial champion Cardinals.

KOLR 10’s Matt Vereen has the story.

Lebanon football has established itself as a contender year after year. But to be the best you have to beat the best. And that is exactly the opportunity the Yellowjackets had today in Webb City.

Lebanon overcame a 1-2 start to win a district title, but today the Yellowjackets had to overcome an even harder challenge in Webb City.

Opening drive was quintessential Lebanon.

18 plays, 71 yards including a 4th and 2 conversion.

But at the 8 yard line, Drew McBride trying to get in for six.

But the ball is popped out.

Webb City falls on it for a touchback.

Next Lebanon drive, another fumble.

Once again the Cardinals recover, and this time they capitalize.

Just two plays later, Devrin Weathers cuts outside and jets for a 31 yard touchdown run to open the scoring at 7-0 Webb City.

Now 14-0, Lebanon forced to punt for the second straight time.

But it’s a fake.

Pass falls incomplete, but pass interference is called.

And the Yellowjackets turn that into points.

4th and goal from the two, McBride gets his redemption with the punch in for six.

Two point conversion good caps a 23 play drive and makes it 14-8 with a minute left to halftime.

Ensuing kickoff, Lebanon pulls out the onside attempt and recovers it!

A chance to take the lead.

But instead, from the 24 the pass is intercepted by Treghan Parker who nearly takes it for six the other way if not for the clutch tackle from quarterback Peyton Mitchell.

Now with just a few seconds left, Webb City looking for more.

But instead it’s a strip sack!

Scooped up by Garrett Childers.

But the fingertip tackle by Duppree Jackson inside the five yard line saves the day for Webb and keeps the score 14-8 at the break.

And the Cards take control after that. Three unanswered touchdowns to start the third put it out of reach as Webb City is on to the semifinals.

“We obviously talked about we had to get our defense and get off the field. We couldn’t stop them. They were impressive. Hats off to them. They do a great job with what they want to do and we couldn’t stop them,” said Webb City coach John Rodrique.

So Webb City rains on the Yellowjackets’ parade. Lebanon finishes the season 7-4 and the Cardinals are on to the Class 5 Semifinals.

Reporting from Webb City, Matt Vereen – Ozarks First.