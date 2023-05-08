SPRINGFIELD, Mo–High school baseball Monday afternoon, 14 game winner Springfield Catholic hosting 16 game winner Webb City.

And the Cardinals strike first in the first, Shaun Hunt grounds out to second, Cy Darnell scores it’s 1-0 Webb City.

Catholic takes the lead in the bottom half, a man on for Ben Smith, he takes this deep to left, over the boards and gone, his seventh homer of the season, it’s 2-1 Irish.

It was 3-2 Webb in the second, when Rhett Layne takes this deep to right, over the boards for a solo shot, it’s 3-3.

But Webb City goes onto win 10-4.