SPRINGFIELD, Mo–High school baseball Wednesday night, Webb City visiting Hillcrest.

The Cardinals trying to get to .500 on the season.

And it’s scoreless in the fourth, Aidan Brock singles to left, Jeremiah Leaming slides across safely it’s 1-nothing Webb.

It’s 3-nothing in the fifth when Kenley Hood singles up the middle, Cy Darnell scores it’s 4-nothing Cardinals.

Leaming follows with this double off the fence in left, Hood motors home to make it 5-nothing.

Webb City’s Gavin Stowell threw a six inning no hitter as the Cardinals shutout Hillcrest 10-nothing.