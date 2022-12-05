WEBB CITY, Mo–After a quarter of a century, Webb City is looking for a new high school football coach.

John Roderique announced that he’s retiring at the end of the school year as both the football coach and athletics director.

In his 26 years as head coach, the Cardinals have won 315 games against only 34 losses.

His Webb City teams won 22 consecutive district titles, and won 13 state championships.

Roderique is a member of five halls of fame, including the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

He said it was an honor and privilege to do what he loves with the people that he loves for 26 years.