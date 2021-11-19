Webb City continues quarterfinal domination over Lebanon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The road to a Missouri State high school football championship is getting shorter and shorter by the week.

Friday night was quarterfinal action, with a state championship game looming in the wings.

KOLR 10’s Matt Vereen was in Webb City where the 10-1 Yellowjackets were looking for an upset.

For the fourth time in the last five years, the Lebanon Yellowjackets found themselves in the state quarterfinals Friday.

But despite their 10-1 record, they found themselves going up once again against the state powerhouse that is Webb City.”

Lebanon has lost those previous three trips to the quarters.

Hoping for different as Will Christian and his Yellowjackets traveled to John Roderique and Webb City for the second straight season.

And pulling out all the stops.

Opening drive, Lebanon going for it on 4th and 2 from its own 35 – but stopped.

And Webb City turns that into the game’s first points.

Dupree Jackson in from a yard out as the Cardinals go up 7-0.

But Lebanon doubles and triples down on its next drive with two 4th down conversions on drive number two.

And those two big calls lead to Cade Muscia punching it in from four yards out.

That ties the game up at 7-7 with a minute left in the 2nd.

But Webb City answers back quick with a three play drive, the biggest being this screen to Dante Washington who jukes past the Lebanon defense and takes this one 48 yards before he’s finally tackled at the 7 yard line.

Cardinals scored on the next play to regain the lead 14-7.

From there we got four straight punts, before one final push from Lebanon.

Webb City’s pass deflected and intercepted by Austin Hendrix with under two minutes left to halftime.

So the Yellowjackets go to the back of tricks.

Peyton Mitchell hits Sean King in the flat – and he pulls up and lets loose deep down field to Nathan Bartel who’s brought down at the Webb City 31.

That helps set up Quinton Doughty for his 2nd field goal of the half.

First was from 40.

2nd comes from 23 as time expires.

Lebanon within one, 14-13 Webb City at halftime

2nd half, though, Webb City started showing that perennial power.

4th and goal from the three, Dupree Jackson takes it in to make it an eight point game.

21-13 after three quarters.

Now early 4th, and after a 4th down conversion.

The Cardinals go to Dante Washington who takes it in from 29 yards out to put two scores between Webb and Lebanon.

And three minutes left, Cole Vaden puts it on ice from 37 yards out as Webb City defeats Lebanon 35-13 for back to back quarterfinal wins over the Yellowjackets.

So Lebanon falls in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in five years. The Yellowjackets finish the season with a 10-2 record, while Webb City moves on to the semifinals. Reporting from Webb City, Matt Vereen – Ozarks First.