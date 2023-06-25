SPRINGFIELD–If you grew up playing competitive golf in the “Show Me” state, then you probably idolized native legends like Tom Watson, Hale Irwin, and, of course, the late Payne Stewart.

Not only did all three men win multiple major championships on the PGA Tour, they also have something in common with 115 other golfers from Missouri, they won the prestigious Men’s Amateur Championship.

So, between Michael Winslow of Overland Park, Kansas and Frontenac’s Peter Weaver, who would survive the 36-hole match play finale to take home the coveted title and be known as “Mr. 116”??

Well, the opening 18 belonged to Weaver, who was 5 up after winning the 14th hole, but the Villanova standout had his lead trimmed to 3 at the conclusion of 18.

As for the second go-round, give credit to Winslow, the Wichita State junior kept fighting. He stuffed this approach on 7 inside 10 feet and would make the birdie putt to level the match all-square.

But you don’t become Villanova’s career leader in wins without overcoming adversity. Weaver poured in birdies at 12 and 13 to vault back in front 2-up.

Then standing on the par 3-16th, where he dumped it in the water this morning, he’s 3-up with 3 to play and from 220 yards out, throws an absolute dart on the green leaving no doubt that it was his time.

Winslow two putted for par and simply watched as Weaver dropped his 3rd birdie in the final 5 holes to close out the match in style and joyfully, let out a huge sigh of relief as your 116th Missouri Men’s Amateur Champion.

“I told myself to make as many birdies as I could,” said Missouri Amateur Champion Peter Weaver. “You’re gonna need to make a bunch out here to win your matches and I think I did that pretty well. He played really well the first 12 or so holes on that second 18. Withstood that and then after that I turned it on a bit and played really well to finish so I’m really proud of that. The guys on that trophy are incredible players and I can’t put into words what it means to be on that trophy with all those other names, so it’s really special.”