Weaubleau loses Class 1 semfinal heartbreaker

O'FALLON, Mo--The Missouri high school state baseball championships are underway in O'Fallon just northwest of St. Louis.

In Class 1 Tuesday night, Weaubleau faced La Plata in a semifinal.

This is the first time that Weaubleau has advanced to the baseball final four.

And it was a pitchers duel, Weableau's Freddie Wieder strike out 12.

La Plata's Gunnar McHenry struck out eight.

Scoreless in the bottom of the seventh when La Plata's Drew Wheeler singles to left, that scores Riley Case, and the Bulldogs beat Weaubleau in a heartbreaker 1-0.



