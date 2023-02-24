Ash Grove, Mo–In Class 2, District 13, the home Ash Grove Pirates faced Weaubleau for the district championship.

Ash Grove taking an early lead, Brady Nicholson with the three pointer it’s 5-4 Pirates.

Weaubleau answers with Gunner Freeman, he pulls the trigger on this three, it’s 11-7 Tigers in front.

Later, Gage Johnson with the step back three it’s 23-12 Weaubleau.

Then this three is off, but Blane Durnell crashes the boards gets the hoop and the harm.

Ash Grove made a late run but Weaubleau wins the district championship 52-51.