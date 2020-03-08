‘We are going to be a scary team’ Bears optimistic about young talent

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The season ended for Missouri State on the Enterprise Center court on Saturday.

The end of the season means two things. One, you send the seniors off, but Missouri State played a lot of freshmen, sophomores and juniors that are all coming back next season.

“It just, like, moves so fast. Like I was just in high school yesterday, or a few weeks ago,” Bears freshman Isiaih Mosley said. “It’s crazy to think that I actually just played to go to March Madness. It’s going to make me work harder to get back.”

“We just have to keep playing hard,” Bears junior Gaige Prim said. “I think we have a great group of guys coming back next year. But, it’s just a tough loss. You hate to lose, but it happens.”

In total six Bears underclassmen played considerable minutes this season, while a quintet of seniors are hopeful they left their mark.

“Hopefully they see what impact playing hard and just giving it your all will get you,” Bears senior Ross Owens said. “And that hard work pays off even when you think it won’t.”

“Yeah, they are going to do great,” Bears senior Tulio Da Silva said. “We have a lot of good freshmen that have a bright future ahead at Missouri State. I’m pretty sure they are going to do great.”

“Our freshmen got through the fire,” Bears senior Keandre Cook said. “They have been through the experience, so they know what to expect and next year, the next couple of years, they are going to be ready for the opportunity. They are going to seize the opportunity.”

The underclassmen hear that message clear as day. As they aim to seize that opportunity and bring the dancing feeling back to Springfield next season.

“We just have to work hard and make sure that we get back here and this time seal it off,” Mosley said. “Make sure that we go to March Madness.”

“Yeah, I worked to exhaustion and I know all of our guys will,” Prim said. “We are going to come prepared next year and we are going to be a scary team. That’s all I can say about it.”

With names like Isiaih Mosley, Ja’Monta Black, Gaige Prim and Josh Hall all expected to return to Springfield next season. There will once again be heightened expectations for the product that will take the JQH Arena floor next winter.