‘We are each other’s enemies right now’: Travis Kelce ready to take on hometown Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday as they begin their playoff push to repeat as champions.

For Cleveland-native and Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, the matchup against his hometown team is a little more personal.

“Being from Cleveland and playing the Browns, it’s definitely, kind of, upped the ante a little bit, made it a little bit more personal,” Kelce said.

“I absolutely love Cleveland, but I understand that we are each other’s enemies right now.”

Kelce graduated from Cleveland Heights High School where he played quarterback. He later went on to attend the University of Cincinnati where he transitioned to the tight end position.

The Cleveland Browns are coming off their first playoff win since 1994. Kelce, born in 1989, said he has friends and family calling him “the enemy” this week.

“I got no hard feelings. I understand what it means to be a Cleveland sports fan, to be a die hard at that,” Kelce said. “I think a lot of the close friends and family are going to be wearing their Chiefs gear, but maybe throw an orange shirt with a nice Browns helmet on underneath or something like that.”

Mixed feelings aside, Kelce said he is “going in with a mindset that the Kansas City Chiefs gotta win this game.”