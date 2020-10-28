Watch Live: Chiefs meet the media before hosting Jets this weekend

Sports

by: Andrew Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following their 10th-straight win over the Denver Broncos, and consecutive wins on the road, the Kansas City Chiefs return home on Sunday to host the winless New York Jets.

Watch the team’s Wednesday morning news conference in the video player on this page, click here if you’re not seeing the player.

The Jets come to Arrowhead Stadium at 0-7 and appear to be destined for the top pick in the NFL Draft, while the Chiefs are atop the AFC West at 6-1, looking to stay in the hunt for the AFC’s top playoff seed and home field advantage throughout the postseason.

We expect to hear from coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and ball hawking safety Daniel Sorenson.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NFL Widget Iframe

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

NFL Division Standings West

KC Chiefs headlines

Trending Stories

NFL Top Story Widget

KC Chiefs Headlines

KC Chiefs Widget

Sports Tweets