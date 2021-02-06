Watch: Former Buccaneers Head Coach Tony Dungy talks Super Bowl LV

by: Rod Carter

Posted: / Updated:

The Big Game On KOLR10
February 07 2021 05:30 pm

TAMPA (WFLA) – There’s one name that’s synonymous with Tampa Bay Buccaneer football: Tony Dungy.

He led the team as head coach in the late 1990s. Even though he was fired from the team nearly two decades ago, he still holds a big place in his heart for the team.

Dungy said he’s excited to see how the city is and has always rallied around the team and this Super Bowl run is no exception.

Watch the clip above for his full conversation with WFLA-TV’s Rod Carter.

