Washington shuts out Bears, ends record-setting season

CARY, NC–The Missouri State soccer team was in unchartered territory Thursday afternoon in North Carolina.

Jon Leamy’s Bears battling Washington in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA soccer tournament.

It’s the first time that Missouri State has advanced this far in the postseason.

The 12-1 Bears taking on a Huskies team that’s 11-3.

And Missouri State had its opportunities in the first half, Nicolo Mulatero’s shot is headed up in the air, punched out by the Huskies keeper, the Bears stay with it, and Aadne Bruseth fires a shot that’s stopped by Sam Fulton.

It was a scoreless first half, second half, 65th minute and Washington with the crossing pass to Lucas Meeks who heads it into the next, 1-nothing Huskies.

Then 14 minutes later, Washington strikes again, the first shot is stopped but Nick Scardina is there to bury the rebound, it’s 2-nothing.

And Washington ends Missouri State’s magical season 2-nil.

“We played the way we wanted to play. We probably could have been a little more aggressive around the box to create more goals when we were on top. And that’s something we’ve done consistently well. This is only the second game this team has been shutout since 2018. So the Huskies, full credit to them, made it difficult for us and battled hard. I know we feel like we left a little bit on the table. But we did what we wanted to do maybe not well enough for long enough,” said Bears associate coach Michael Seabolt.