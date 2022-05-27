SPRINGFIELD, Mo–And the Missouri state high school boys tennis championships continued Friday afternoon at the Cooper tennis complex.

In Class 1, the Bolivar Liberators were playing Warrensburg for the state championship.

And the Tigers would take two of the three doubles matches with Bolivar’s Aiden Mauk and Josh Bowes winning their match 8-4.

Bolivar’s Kyle Pock, Mauk and Seth Martin, won their singles matches.

But Warrensburg wins the state championship by one match 5-4.

In Class 2, Branson faced Ladue in the state semifinals, but lost to the Rams 5-love.