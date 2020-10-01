Walnut Grove softball shuts out Vikings

WALNUT GROVE, Mo–Girls high school softball Wednesday, Walnut Grove hosting Parkview.

And the Tigers wasted no time.

First inning, Morgan Hailey gets the scoring started.

She shoots this down the right field line to score Jaedyn Johnson for a 1-nothing lead.

Same inning, 2-nothing now, Makayla McVay nearly takes this deep to left, over the fence, Lauren Johnson scores on the two run homer, it’s 3-nothing Walnut Grove.

And still in the first, back to the top of the lineup with Jaedyn Johnson.

Bases loaded and she hammers this to right, clears the bases, Walnut Grove scores 11 in the first and tops Parkview, 15-0.