WALNUT GROVE, Mo. — Walnut Grove girls basketball is headed back to the Final Four for the ninth time in the last ten years after a 66-44 quarterfinal win over McAuley Catholic.

The Tigers trailed 17-10, but went off on a 19-0 run and never looked back in route to the victory.

They will face Jefferson (Conception)/South Nodaway in the Class One state semifinals on Friday, March 12th in JQH Arena at 8:00 pm.