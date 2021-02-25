Walnut Grove Lady Tigers cruise to district championship

BOLIVAR, Mo–Girls high school playoff basketball Thursday night, Walnut Grove facing Golden City for the Class 1 District 6 championship.

And the defending state champs were in complete control, the Lady Tigers get the steal, Faith Gilkey down the floor, nice pass to Makayla McVay for the hoop, it’s 38-3 Walnut Grove in the third quarter.

Then Morgan Hailey gets the steal and she cruises in for a layup, it’s 44-6 Walnut Grove.

Later McVay with the skip pass to Gilkey for the triple, and Walnut Grove wins the district championship 68-14 over Golden City.