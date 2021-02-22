Walnut Grove begins title defense by dominating Dadesville

WALNUT GROVE, Mo. — The defending Missouri Class 1 girls basketball champions, Walnut Grove, opened their playoff action Monday with a 74-22 win over Dadeville.

The Lady Tigers quickly jumped to a 13-0 lead on the Lady Bearcats and ended the first quarter up 21-3 thanks to three ball shooting from seniors Faith Gilkey and Makayla McVay.

With the win, Walnut Grove (20-4) carried an 11 game win streak into the Class 1 District 6 championship game against Golden City (16-8) Thursday at 5:00 pm at Southwest Baptist University.

