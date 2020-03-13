Walnut Grove advances to state championship game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State basketball championships tipped off Thursday afternoon at JQH Arena.

The games are being played in front of limited fans.

In Class 1, the Walnut Grove girls were looking for their fifth state championship.

And the Lady Tigers took an eight game winning streak into the game against the 28-1 Community Trojans.

And Walnut Grove with the defense, Faith Gilkey with the steal and the finish, and it’s a 10-9 Lady Tiger lead.

Community playing tough in the first half, Sadie Hoyt with the inside hoop and it’s a one point game.

Then it’s Gilkey again, and she would have too much speed to get to the rack, it’s 16-11 Walnut Grove.

Later Makayla McVay with the easy two, again a one point game.

But Walnut Grove pulls away late to win 52-47.

The Lady Tigers play Platte Valley Friday for the championship.