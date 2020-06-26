Waking up Hammons Field for taxi work

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Major League Baseball is still working out the details of its Covid-19 shortened 2020 season.

What we do know is that a group of 30 St. Louis Cardinal minor leaguers will be at Hammons Field.

It’s the Cardinals Taxi Squad.

And the taxi arrives July 14th.

That’s about all we know right now.

But what Brock Phipps knows is that Hammons Field needs to be ready.

The director of field operations literally put the field to sleep when Covid shutdown baseball.

Now it’s time to wake it up, and get it ready for baseball.

“It’s kind of like just waking up in the morning and be ready to go. It’s kind of what we had to do. We’re stepping our game up. We’re mowing more often now. We were just mowing two or three times a week. Now we’re three to four times a week now. So we’ll keep that progress going. As far as our nutrition, fertilizer, we kept that to a minimum. One to keep the growth down to a minimum. And also keep the root structure healthy. And have everything ready to go, ready to pop when we needed it to,” said Phipps.