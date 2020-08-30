Wainwright throws CG on 39th birthday, Cards top Indians 7-2

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright delivers during the first inning of a baseball game Cleveland Indians, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright turned back the clock with a complete game on his 39th birthday as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2 Sunday.

The oldest active player in the majors, Wainwright threw a four-hitter for his 23rd career complete game and first in four years.

The Cardinals snapped a four-game skid in which they scored six total runs.

Dexter Fowler homered and had three RBIs for St. Louis, which stopped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak.

The Indians had won nine in a row on the road.

Wainwright settled in after allowing a two-run homer to Tyler Naquin in the second inning.

The right-hander struck out nine and walked two.

