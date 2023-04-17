SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Springfield Cardinals fans will get a chance to see Adam Wainwright at Hammons Field on Wednesday.

The St. Louis Cardinals altered the 41-year old pitchers rehab schedule, and have him coming to Springfield midweek.

And note that the Wednesday game is an afternoon affair starting at noon.

It’s an Educational Day game, which means thousands of school kids will be in the stands.

Wainwright started the season on the injured list after suffering a groin injury at the end of spring training.

He pitched a simulated game at Busch Stadium on Friday and said he was ready for rehab starts.

Cards skipper Oli Marmol told reporters Monday that Wainwright will throw 60 pitches.

The right hander may have to have more than one rehab start in the minors.

Wainwright is in his 18th season with the Cardinals, and it could be his last before he retires.

Here’s a look at the Springfield Cardinals homestand.

The Midland RockHounds are the Double AA affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

The series starts Tuesday night with all weeknight games starting 6:35 p.m.

But note that Wednesday’s game with Waino is at noon.

Saturday is at 6 p.m., and Sunday’s game is at 1:35 p.m.