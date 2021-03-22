Volleyball Bears give McRoberts his 600 career victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State volleyball team was also in action Monday night hosting Bradley.

Coach Steven McRoberts Bears trying to snap a three match losing streak.

And the players were trying to win the coach a milestone victory.

First set, Teagan Po-covich with the dig, and sets up Reagan Casey with the kill, it’s 2-2.

Later, Alyssa Doucette with the cross court kill, and we’re tied up at five.

Missouri State would take the lead a few minutes later, again it’s Doucette with the block at the net, Bears in front 7-6.

Missouri State wins the first set 26-24 and takes the match three sets to one.

That’s Steven McRoberts 600th career victory.

