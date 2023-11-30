SPRINGFIELD–Staying indoors, minus the ice, Parkview and Raytown matched up in the third game on opening night of the Arvest Classic hosted at Kickapoo.

And from the opening tip, the Vikings were pillaging and plundering with ease. Like this pull up three by Dessiah Green. 5-0 Parkview just over 2 minutes in.

90 seconds later, senior TJ Hill finds space along the baseline. Knocks down the jumper. Vikings led by eight entering the second.

And in the second, it’s Green doing more damage inside the arc. Goes off glass over two defenders. 14-point Vikings edge at that point. Vikings go on to win by 10, 49-39.