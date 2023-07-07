SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s a big weekend for a pair of Springfield Cardinals.

Pitcher Tink Hence and outfielder Victor Scott will play in Saturday’s Future’s All-Star Game.

Scott is quickly racing to the big leagues.

And as KOLR 10’s Dan Lucy reports, Scott is always moving fast.

A warning to the Texas League:

Springfield’s Victor Scott the second wants to rob you blind.

“At this level everyone kind of knows who I am. It definitely is a little different then in High A. These guys can throw and catch a lot better,” said Scott.

The 22-year old center fielder just arrived at Double AA.

And has two stolen bases.

Add that to his 50 he swiped at High A Peoria.

No minor leaguer at any level has more.

Scott:”It’s really picking the right spots on when to run. Looking at film and trying to identify if the pitcher has a tell is one of the biggest keys for me.”

Scott is on a team with larceny legacy.

From Lou Brock to Vince Coleman swiping bases is part of the Cardinal DNA.

“It’s super cool to live in those legacies. And try to build my name up to who those guys were. If I can potentially get up to that status that would be super crazy and super awesome,” said Scott.

The Atlanta native played college ball at West Virginia.

In one of his last college games, Scott pulled off his biggest caper, a straight steal of home.

Something he’d like to do as a pro.

“It’s kind of a dangerous act you could say. But I do l look to do it a one point or another. When the time comes and I feel the instinct to steal it,” said Scott.

Speed is Scott’s biggest tool.

It’s essential in base pilfering.

And it helps in the outfield as well.

“He’s so fast and his defense, he just glides. It’s not like he’s trying to run at full speed. It’s so effortless,” said Springfield pitcher Chandler Redmond.

“He makes a lot of the hard plays look easy. Having a centerfielder like that gives you more confidence on the mound,” said Springfield pitcher Tink Hence.

Saturday, Scott will put his larceny on display at the Future’s All-Star game in Seattle.

Scott: “It means the world to me. It was one of those things I had written down prior to the season as one of my goals. It’s super cool and definitely a blessing.”