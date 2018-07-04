Vaught Transfers From Drury To Evangel Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--New Evangel womens basketball coach Megan Leuzinger added another transfer to her Lady Crusaders roster Tuesday.

Evangel announced that guard Lexie Vaught is transfering from Drury to Evangel.

Vaught played two years at Drury started one game and averaged four points and three rebounds a contest.

Vaught's a Crane product and will join fellow Crane alumni Kylee Moore and Shelby Roder at Evangel.

At Crane, Vaught won four straight state championships.



