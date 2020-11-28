Vanderbilt kicker breaks barrier but Missouri dominates 41-0

Vanderbilt wide receiver Cam Johnson (7) is pulled down by Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Sarah Fuller made history, but her barrier-breaking kickoff was the only highlight for Vanderbilt as Missouri dominated the Commodores 41-0.

Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power 5 conference football game when she kicked off to start the second half.

Fuller delivered a low kick that bounced to the 35-yard line, where Missouri pounced on it.

Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord (27) holds to start the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. With the kick, Fuller became the first female to play in a Southeastern Conference football game. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

She never got the chance to attempt a PAT or field goal, as the Tigers rarely allowed the Commodores to cross midfield.

Larry Rountree rushed 21 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns.