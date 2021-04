SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Valparaiso transfer guard/forward Donovan Clay has committed to Missouri State, the rising junior announced on his Instagram Friday afternoon.

Clay averaged 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for Valpo including notching 34 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in his three games against Missouri State this season.

The 6’7″ Alton, Illinois transfer is listed at 205 pounds.