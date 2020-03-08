Valpo ends Missouri State’s season in Valley Semis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Valparaiso brought the Missouri State Men’s Basketball season to an end Saturday as the Crusaders topped the Bears 89-82 in the conference semifinals.

The Bears finish with a record of 16-17, 9-9 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Keandre Cook finished with 26 points for MSU while Javon Freeman Liberty led all scorers with 29 for the Crusaders.

Valpo will face Bradley Sunday at 1:10 pm at the Enterprise Center in the Valley Championship game with an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament on the line.