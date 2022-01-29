SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Evangel Men’s basketball team had the number one ranked team in the country on the ropes.

Valor held a late lead, but William Penn scored a game-winning contested layup with less than two seconds to play to pull out the win 85-84 on Saturday at the Ashcroft Center.

William Penn (21-1, 12-1) raced out to a 16-point lead early in the first half and seemed destined for a big road win.

But Evangel (15-7, 8-5) held its own and eventually took a one point lead into the halftime break.

The game went back-and-forth for much of the second half with neither team taking a lead of more than seven points.

The Valor took a five point lead after Manrique Alvarado scored an and-one, but missed the free throw that followed.

Evangel missed a pair of free throws with under 10 seconds to play, which allowed the Statesmen to push the court and score the game-winning layup.

Kevion Blaylock scored a game-high 24 points and Karmari Newman was right behind him with 20 for William Penn.

Evangel was led by Alvarado, who scored 21 points.

The Valor are back on the court on Wednesday at Baker.