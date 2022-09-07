SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor will return home saturday to host Culver-Stockton.

And coach Chuck Hepola is hoping his team can return to the win column.

The Valor lost to Graceland last week 46-35 to even their record at 1-1.

Evangel built a 21-0 nothing lead on the road, but then shot themselves in the foot.

The Valor turned the ball over three times, which led to Graceland touchdowns.

Evangel also had two kicks blocked.

The Valor will face a Culver-Stockton team that Evangel is 15-1 against when playing in Springfield.

“It’s about us, it’s about Evangel. And like you said, going into a game and having three turnovers through the air. And two of them being from me. You can’t go from that to hey we deserve a win from here,” said Valor quarterback Hayden Conrad.

“And one of the things we talk about a lot is Evangel can’t beat Evangel. And that’s unfortunately what happened in that game. We gave up three non-defensive scores. When you’re doing that you’re making critical mistakes at critical times. And you can’t do that,” said Hepola.