SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Evangel Valor Women’s basketball team took the home court for the final time this season.

The Valor lost to MidAmerica Nazarene 86-71 on Saturday afternoon at the Ashcroft Center in Springfield.

Anna Roulston led the Pioneers with 20 points.

Abby Wildermuth scored a game-high 23 points, but was the only Valor player to score in double-figures.

Evangel will be the eight seed in the Heart Conference Tournament and will travel to top-ranked Clarke on Thursday.