NIXA–In the Ozarks, Evangel returned to home after taking down Tabor College last week. Valor 2-0 this season, hosting Sterling College out of Kansas. Knights are 0-2 this fall.

Pick this up on Evangel’s second drive of the first quarter, RJ Wakley scoots away from the defense, fires down field, but gets intercepted by Hunter Pullen. Huge takeaway and momentum swinger.

However, ensuing Knights possession, Caden Bailey goes for the home run like the book says to do, but it’s intercepted right back by Nate Swafford! Big mo wearing a Valor jersey now. However no points would come of the turnover.

Midway through the second quarter, Valor offense finally gets it going. Wakley throws a strike to Dillon Hester. 7-zip Evangel in front.

Then, with two minutes left in the first half, Wakley decides he wants to go deep, Eric Williams ain’t dropping that mana from above. The 66-yard house call made it 14-0 at the break, as Evangel rolls over Sterling 55-0. To win their 3rd game in a row to start the season.