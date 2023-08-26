SPRINGFIELD–The friday night lights stole the show yesterday, but on Saturday, college football made its triumphant return to our lives, and fans of the Valor eagerly packed the stands to see the newest members of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Evangel opening their season against league opponent Kansas Wesleyan. Preseason polls picked the Valor to finish 2nd in the Kessinger Division. While the Coyotes were selected to win the Bissell Division.

K.W. opened the contest with possession but went three and out thanks to this sack by Andreas Moeller.

Midway through the period, Valor commit their 2nd turnover of the game when Hayden Conrad gets pressured and Muhamed Abushark makes a diving interception to steal posession! That was the 1st of 2 picks for the Abushark on the night!

And you know what happens when you turn the ball over. It often leads to points as Nick Allsman run this in. Coyotes draw first blood.

Second quarter, Evangel lands a left hook of its own. RJ Wackley throws a beauty to Dillon Hester in the endzone. Ties this puppy up.

60 seconds later, following a Coyotes fumble, Wackley buys time, pitches to Hester, who follows his feet to the promise land!

As the Valor come away victorious slaying the Coyotes 17-7.